IQOO has recently announced that its latest smartphone, the iQOO 15R, will be coming to Malaysia on 2 March. Customers can start pre-ordering the device today, but the company will only reveal the official pricing at a later date.

This is undoubtedly big news, though not entirely unexpected, as we first spotted the smartphone listed in SIRIM’s official database last month. Naturally, the company has yet to share specific details about the device for the Malaysian market. However, since the company officially unveiled the iQOO 15R in India earlier today, along with a much more detailed spec sheet, we will use that version as our reference point for this article.

The iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 2,750 × 1,260 resolution and Schott Xensation Alpha glass for protection. The panel has a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Other features include a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC support, stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and an IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

Inside, the iQOO 15R is rocking a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Furthermore, the handset is also outfitted with iQOO’s Supercomputing Chip Q2, an in-house chip that’s specifically designed to boost gaming performance.

Keeping things cool is a 6.5K IceCore VC Cooling System, another proprietary addition that the company claims can help reduce device temperature by up to 15°C within 10 minutes. Powering it all is a 7,600mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging. According to iQOO, the battery can go from 1% to 50% in 33 minutes and to 100% charge in 63 minutes.

For software, the device runs on vivo’s OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. IQOO has promised the Indian market that the handset will receive up to four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. Whether this will extend to the global market, let alone the Malaysian market, remains to be seen, however.

In terms of imaging, the smartphone features two rear cameras: a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-700V sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout.

The iQOO 15R only comes in two different colour options, which are Dark Knight and Pixel Silver. It will also be available in three configurations: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB, priced at INR44,999 (~RM1,926), INR47,999 (~RM2,055), and INR52,999 (~RM2,269), respectively. Once again, these details and specs are based on the Indian announcement of the device and may be subject to change when it arrives in Malaysia.

On the other hand, iQOO Malaysia has confirmed that customers can pre-book the device starting today for only RM15. Pre-booking not only reserves a unit for customers to purchase later but also entitles them to one lucky draw entry for “exclusive free gifts”. Unfortunately, the company did not specify what these gifts are. Regardless, those interested in pre-booking can do so via vivo’s official website, as well as its official Shopee and Lazada pages.

(Sources: IQOO Malaysia, GSMArena)