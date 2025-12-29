Just before the year fully comes to a close, HONOR has officially launched the HONOR Win and Win RT smartphones in China. These two smartphones mark the company’s next attempt at a gaming-focused handset, following the GT lineup that hit Chinese shelves earlier in the year. Naturally, following the official release, the company has disclosed the complete specifications of these smartphones.

Starting with HONOR Win, it features a 6.83-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 185Hz, and a blinding 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It also has an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. A massive 10,000mAh battery powers the device that is capable of supporting 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. For software, it runs on the MagicOS 10, which is based on Android 16. Other specs include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, an infrared sensor, stereo speakers, an HONOR AI surround subwoofer, NFC, and 5G connectivity with dual SIM.

For imaging, the HONOR Win has a triple camera array, headlined by a 50MP 1/1.56-inch sensor with OIS. A 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide lens joins it. You can also find the phone’s active cooling fan here, which features a 25,000 RPM mode which the company claims can significantly reduce temperatures. On the flip side, the device has a 50MP selfie snapper.

The Win RT is largely similar to the standard HONOR Win, with a few key differences. Internally, the Win RT features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset rather than the 8 Elite Gen 5. The device still has the same 10,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging but lacks 80W wireless charging. This variant also omits the telephoto camera.

Looking at the phones’ official website, the HONOR Win is available in four different configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. HONOR prices at CNY3,999 (~RM2,311), CNY4,499 (~RM2,600), CNY4,799 (~RM2,773), and CNY5,299 (~RM3,062), respectively. It’s available in black, white, and blue colourways.

The HONOR Win RT, on the other hand, is priced at CNY2,699 (~RM1,560) for the 12GB+256GB model, CNY2,999 (~RM1,733) for the 12GB+512GB, CNY3,099 (~RM1,791) for the 16GB+512GB, and CNY3,399 (~RM1,964) for the 16GB+1TB model. Much like the configuration, the Win RT is also available in the same colours as the standard HONOR Win. The company has not announced international availability at the time of writing.

(Source: HONOR [1], [2] via GSMArena)