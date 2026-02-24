HONOR has confirmed that it will unveil its first-ever AI-powered humanoid robot at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona. The announcement expands on earlier confirmations that the company would showcase the Magic V6 foldable and its quirky “Robot Phone” at the event.

HONOR teased the upcoming robot through a short video on X, showing glimpses of both the Robot Phone and the new humanoid machine. The company described the reveal as something “revolutionary,” combining cutting-edge robotics with the ultimate mobile experience.

HONOR’s First Humanoid Robot

From what has been shown so far, the robot features a humanoid form clad in matte black, complete with a glossy glass face. A horizontal light bar sits where its eyes would normally be, and it appears to house a camera module on its forehead. The overall aesthetic leans futuristic, but still within the bounds of what you would expect from a service-oriented humanoid platform.

According to details shared with Bloomberg, the robot is designed as a “service robot” capable of assisting users with tasks such as shopping. While HONOR has yet to provide a full list of capabilities, the company hinted that the robot will work in tandem with its Robot Phone, suggesting some form of ecosystem integration between the two devices.

A Recap Of HONOR’s Robot Phone And Magic V6

Alongside the humanoid robot, HONOR will also be showcasing the previously announced Robot Phone and the Magic V6 next month during MWC 2026. Of those two, the brand’s latest foldable is the more likely to see a global release.

The Robot Phone is an experimental concept device that integrates a detachable robotic camera module. The module can operate independently from the phone, allowing it to move around and capture photos or videos from different angles. HONOR positions it as a fusion of robotics and mobile photography, hinting at new ways to create content without needing a separate camera drone or tripod setup.

Meanwhile, the Magic V6 represents HONOR’s latest foldable flagship. The device focuses on delivering a slimmer and lighter form factor compared to its predecessor, while retaining high-end specifications. As with previous Magic V models, it aims to balance productivity and portability, positioning itself as a premium foldable alternative in the market.

(Source: HONOR [1] [2] / Bloomberg)