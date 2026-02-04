The product renders of both the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Buds 4 have leaked. The alleged images of the earbuds and their respective casing were first posted by Android Headlines, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect from the brand’s first and upcoming Unpacked event.

To note is that these renders certainly match an earlier leak, one that was reported back in November of last year. Back then, the leak showed animations of the earbuds outside of their casing, along with a short video clip of their supposed Head Gestures features.

For that matter, the so-called official renders confirmed the shape of the Buds 4 Pro and Buds 4; the stems on each earbud present a slight angle, allowing them to stick out and then down, instead of just going straight down, which is what the current Buds 3 series earbuds sport.

There are distinctions between the Pro and non-Pro versions of Samsung’s fourth generation earbuds, and it’s also clear that Samsung isn’t done taking notes from its fruit rival, Apple. For starters, the non-Pro variant are bean-shaped and basically naked. For the Pro earbuds, you get silicone eartips, much like the AirPods Pro Series.

In an effort to differentiate its products, though, Samsung has been the charging points visible on the stems of each earbud, indicating where the casing’s pogo pins would connect when they are seated.

Of the casing and charging cradle of the Buds 4 Pro and non-Pro, the casing is now square, rather than oblong, but still retains transparent tops as their covers. Additionally, the earbuds also sit flat at the top, rather than the Buds 3 series’ design of sliding them in, stem first. Honestly, it’s a much better design and will certainly make for easier removal and reseating, as we mentioned in our review of the Buds 3 Pro.

Both the Buds 4 Pro and non-Pro models are expected to launch alongside Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Series. Pricing is still unknown but unofficially, the Pro model could retail for €179 (~RM830). Considering the Buds 3 Pro retailed for RM999 at launch, we can expect Samsung to sell it at a higher price when it officially lands here.

