As the release window for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series draws closer, it’s only natural that we receive more information about it, whether through leaks or renders. Now, a new leak has confirmed that the upcoming Ultra model will feature Qualcomm’s flagship chipset.

According to SamMobile’s report, multiple leaks about the Galaxy S26 Ultra suggest that its model numbers include SM-S948B and SM-S948U. These same model numbers have now appeared in FCC filings, and the certification documents indicate that they use the SM8850 chipset, which is the model number for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The publication recalled Samsung’s smartphone naming convention and stated that Samsung intends the SM-S948B for the international market, while the SM-S948U is a carrier-locked variant that targets the US market. With all this information in mind, SamMobile concludes that Samsung will officially offer the Galaxy S26 Ultra with the Snapdragon chipset globally.

Though the tech giant might have locked up the SoC for the Ultra model, the same can’t be said for the other variants. SamMobile cited a previous report suggesting that the base Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in nearly all regions worldwide, except South Korea, where Samsung is rumoured to use the Exynos 2600 SoC. This contradicts a previous report claiming that the base and Plus models would be equipped with Qualcomm chips in the US, China, and Japan, while all other regions, including South Korea, would receive the Exynos 2600.

It goes without saying that a confirmed detail is great, as we can now adjust our expectations for the device accordingly. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same for the base and Plus models. Here’s hoping that changes soon, either through more leaks or an official statement from Samsung.

(Source: SamMobile)