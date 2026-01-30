We’ve seen prior reports pointing to the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launching on 25 February. Now, serial leakster @evleaks has shared an image that not only corroborates the claim, but is just slightly short of confirming it.

This comes via a post on X, showing an official-looking image with the date of the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The date here is 25 February, but part of the image has been blurred out. This is likely to obscure the location of the event.

Also shared are a handful of images of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series with a case. Though two of these images look just about identical, possibly representing the base and Plus models. If nothing else, it gives us another look at the devices, even with the case in the way.

But going back to the date of the Galaxy Unpacked, probably worth noting that this is happening pretty close to the Mobile World Congress (MWC). It remains to be seen if Samsung intends to launch the Galaxy S26 series ahead of the event in around the same location, or if this is just a coincidence.

The company is also expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro simultaneously. They’ve already appeared in the SIRIM database, suggesting a local launch will follow soon after. The flagship Galaxy S26 series will also likely join in the fun, as they’re the bigger ticket item after all.

(Source: @evleaks / X [1], [2])