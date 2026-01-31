Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series on 25 February 2026, with three models in the lineup: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Alleged key details for all three upcoming models have now surfaced online ahead of time, via Android Headlines.

Based on the leak, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are said to share the same overall design and camera layout, with size and a handful of core specifications separating the two. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, meanwhile, is still tipped to be the heavy-hitting flagship, featuring a larger display, more advanced cameras and Qualcomm’s latest top-tier chipset.

But before we move on, remember to take the following information (as well as others before it) with a healthy dose of scepticism. Leaked details are unofficial after all, so there may be inaccuracies.

Samsung Galaxy S26 And Galaxy S26+

The standard Galaxy S26 is reportedly equipped with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S26+ allegedly steps up to a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. That higher resolution and larger screen size are expected to be the most obvious visual differences between the two models.

In terms of dimensions and weight, leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 measures 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2mm and weighs 137g, while the Galaxy S26+ is said to grow to 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm and 190g. Based on this, the base model is slightly taller yet much lighter than its predecessor.

Battery capacity is also tipped to scale with size. The Galaxy S26 is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery, while the Galaxy S26+ allegedly increases that to 4,900mAh. Both models are expected to support Wireless Power Share and ship with Android 16 and One UI 8.5 out of the box.

Performance is expected to vary by region. In Europe, both phones are tipped to use Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset, while other markets may receive the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 instead. Storage options are said to include at least a 256GB variant on both models.

Meanwhile, camera hardware is believed to be identical between the two. Both phones are reportedly equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto camera on the rear, paired with a 12MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to continue Samsung’s traditional Ultra formula, with a larger flat display, built-in S Pen, and a more aggressive camera setup. It is said to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with slim, uniform bezels and a centred punch-hole camera. Physically, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is reportedly listed at 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm and 214g.

Design-wise,the leak suggests the Ultra also uses a flat frame and a prominent rear camera island, with vertically aligned lenses and a noticeable camera bump. It is expected to be offered in multiple colours, including Black, White, Silver Shadow, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Pink Gold, with current renders showing Cobalt Violet and Black.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally. It is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, support Wireless Power Share, and ship with Android 16 and One UI 8.5. One storage option mentioned so far is 256GB.

In terms of imaging, the leak points to a 200MP main camera, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide, a 10MP telephoto, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. Like its predecessor, the phone is said to feature a 12MP front camera.

Other Features Based On Previous Leaks

Earlier reports have pointed to a new Privacy Display feature that functions like a built-in privacy screen, limiting visibility when viewed from off angles. Samsung has since confirmed the feature’s existence, and prior leaks suggested it may debut with the Galaxy S26 Ultra specifically.

Separately, previous reports also highlighted Samsung’s upcoming magnetic wireless charging accessories for the S26 series, with indications that support may come with certain limitations. These included suggestions that magnets may not be built directly into the phones, potentially requiring a compatible case, as well as possible constraints on charging speeds. The latest leak’s mention of Wireless Power Share across the lineup, although the exact implementation of magnetic alignment and charging performance remains unclear.

No Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Or Edge?

There have been additional reports suggesting Samsung could change this year’s flagship lineup by introducing a new Pro model, potentially to replace the Plus model. However, based on reports citing a now-deleted document from Samsung Colombia, only the three traditional models are listed, with no indication of a Pro or Edge variant.

The latter, which first debuted as a later addition to last year’s Galaxy S25 series, introduced a slimmer form factor while maintaining flagship-level performance, but with a reduced camera setup. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge was not sold in most markets, including Malaysia, and is also reported to have underperformed in sales.

