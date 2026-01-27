In addition to the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds4 have also been the focus of a few leaks. Though these leaks are not as extensive as those for its smartphone counterparts, they still offer a brief glimpse of what to expect from the company’s flagship TWS earbuds. Now, it appears that the company is preparing to launch both the base and pro Galaxy Buds variants soon, with Malaysia among the targeted markets.

We say this because we recently spotted both the Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro in SIRIM’s database. The listing shows that the organisation gave its approval on 22 January, 2026.

Since the buds have received their respective certifications, we can expect that the local launch is just around the corner. On the aesthetics front, the new buds will feature a major redesign, removing the built-in light bars and opting for a flatter design. Android Authority reports that both the base and Pro models will be available in classic black and white, with the Pro also getting an exclusive “Apricot” colour option.

Unfortunately, we don’t really know much about the internal specs of buds, but it will likely build upon the last generation. For reference, the Galaxy Buds3 uses a single 11 mm dynamic driver, while the Pro version uses an enhanced two-way setup with a 10.5 mm dynamic driver and a 6.1 mm planar driver. With ANC on, the base model has a battery life of five hours, while the Pro has a battery life of up to six hours.

It is expected that Samsung will debut the Galaxy Buds4 series alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup. If the rumours are true, that would mean the earphones would be launching on 25 February. On that note, we checked SIRIM again for any signs of the Galaxy S26 series, but there’s no mention of it so far.

At the time of writing, the brand has not confirmed the launch date for both the phone and, by extension, the TWS series. Either way, we’ll likely hear more details about both of them as we approach the rumoured launch date.

(Source: SIRIM)