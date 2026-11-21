Samsung has expanded its portfolio with the launch of the Galaxy Buds On earlier this month. But it isn’t quite done with audio devices just yet, if the leaks are to be believed. The next item on the list may be a pair of wireless earbuds with an ear hook design, which could be called the Galaxy Buds Active.

According to SammyGuru, extensive references to the product were found buried in the latest One UI 9.5 beta. The publication noted that these are proper in-ear earbuds, and not clip-ons, and Samsung’s own tutorial illustrations apparently say as much. To put on the buds, the user will have to place the ear tip inside their ear canal, and then rotate the earbud upwards until it feels secure. The ear hook will sit around the ear, keeping the device secure.

Based on these details, the earbuds are shaping up to be a sports-oriented offering for those who lead active lifestyles. The company will reportedly include two different types of ear tips, which users will be able to mix and match for the best fit and seal. Moreover, the device will supposedly come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, though this likely won’t apply to the case.

Moving on to the other alleged features, the outlet mentioned touch controls, which seem to include the usual fare. Basically, tap once to play or pause, double-tap to skip tracks or answer and end calls, as well as touch and hold to decline calls or summon the AI assistant. Notably, this last option can be mapped to volume controls instead.

ANC is expected to be on board as well, with adjustable levels. The list of audio features includes Ambient sound, Equaliser, Gaming mode, Boost dialogue, and Loudness normalisation. 360 Audio will also apparently be supported, but without head tracking. Furthermore, the publication stated that the buds are included in the Advanced quality options menu, with Ultra High Quality audio at up to 96kHz and Super Wideband speech. Other details include support for Auto Switch and Auracast, and an earbud fit test.

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With all this in mind, there are a few things missing from the device. Automatic in-ear media pause and in-ear call switching seem to be left out, as is wear detection. Beyond that, there is no option to use noise controls with only one earbud.

Of course, these are all still leaks at this point, so some scepticism is warranted. Samsung has made no official mention of the Galaxy Buds Active so far. It’s unclear when the device will make its debut, though there is some speculation that it may launch in early 2027 alongside the Galaxy S27 series. Furthermore, the One UI 9.5 beta also included the Galaxy Studio headphones, so that may debut around the same time as well.

(Source: SammyGuru)