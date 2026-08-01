Earlier this week, a leak revealed the design of the supposed Samsung Galaxy Buds On, which will apparently be a set of clip-on earbuds. As it turns out, the South Korean tech giant may have another type of audio device in the works. This time, the product in question is a pair of wireless earbuds, but with an ear hook design.

Much like the previous leak, this one originates from SamMobile. The outlet has shared a few images of the upcoming product, and based on the style of the illustrations, the pictures likely come from the same app. In any case, the buds seem to feature flat hooks and ear tips that fit in the ear canal. That said, it’s unclear whether they will be fully in-ear or simply semi-in-ear. If it’s the former, then users can expect better passive noise isolation.

For now, there isn’t much information on the device, although SamMobile claims that it is known as the “Buds Canal 5” internally. Given the design, though, the buds will likely be aimed at users who lead active lifestyles, much like the other sports-focused wireless earbuds out there.

Although the leak does not seem to include a charging case, it would make sense for the device to come with one. One can only guess at its design at this point, however. Other likely features include active noise cancellation, plus some amount of dust and water resistance. Of course, this is all speculation at this point. At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation on the device’s existence.

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As with the Galaxy Buds On, it’s uncertain when Samsung plans to unveil the so-called Buds Canal 5. It’s possible that the two audio products will make an appearance in September alongside the Galaxy S26 FE. If this is indeed the case, then the lineup will be quite stacked, since the company has confirmed that it will be launching the Galaxy Tab S12 series sometime during the second half of the year.

(Source: SamMobile)