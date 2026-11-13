The Leapmotor B10 Kinetix Edition is now available in Malaysia. The EV is being offered through Cycle & Carriage at a starting price of RM116,900.

Should you wish to own a unit, you’re going to have to move fast though. Cycle & Carriage is only bringing 20 units into the whole of Malaysia, making it an extremely limited run.

To run through details quickly, the standard Leapmotor B10 first rolled on to the scene back in December last year. Specifically, the EV comes in two flavours or designations, if you’d prefer: Life and Design.

As reported then, both variants share a similar appearance, highlighted by a full-width LED light bar integrated into the front wing and a split design for the daytime running lights, with the LED headlights positioned just below. A matching design theme continues at the rear, where sleek LED taillights mirror the front lighting signature.

The exterior of the Leapmotor B10 is further refined with hidden door handles, a roof spoiler, and stylish 18-inch Star Sport alloy wheels. The SUV is available in five colours: Starry Night Blue, Dawn Purple, Tundra Grey, Light White, and Metallic Black.

The cabin of the Life variant comes with fabric seats, while the Design trim receives Eco Leather upholstery. Additionally, the Design variant is equipped with ventilated and heated front seats. The Life variant gets a leatherette multifunction steering wheel, while the Design variant features a two-tone leatherette steering wheel.\

For connectivity, the SUV includes a 14.6-inch 2.5K floating infotainment display and an 8.8-inch digital driver’s cluster, both supporting OTA updates, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other key features include up to 1,700 litres of boot space and a 25-litre frunk.

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What separates the Leapmotor B10 Kinetix Edition from the standard model and even makes it special is that it features a specially designed bodykit comprising a front bumper skirt, wheel arch cladding, side skirts, and rear bumper skirt. Additionally, this version of the EV get gloss black alloy rims, as well as a duotone roof finish. To further sweeten the pot, the Leapmotor B10 Kinetix Edition and its bodykit also comes with a six-year warranty.

If you’re interested, the Leapmotor B10 Kinetix Edition is being showcased at the Cycle & Carriage roadshow at Sunway Velocity Mall, which started on 11 November and will continue until 15 November.

(Source: Cycle & Carriage)