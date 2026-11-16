Samsung has announced an expanded partnership with ShopeePay that will bring QR code payments through Samsung Wallet to Malaysia in the coming months. The integration is already available in Singapore and Vietnam, with both companies planning to extend the feature to other Southeast Asian markets.

With the integration, Samsung Wallet users will be able to scan participating merchants’ QR codes directly through the app and complete payments using methods linked to their ShopeePay accounts. This means users will no longer need to switch between Samsung Wallet and ShopeePay to complete eligible transactions.

According to Samsung, users can also earn Shopee Coins on eligible purchases made through the integration. However, the company has yet to specify when exactly the feature will arrive in Malaysia or which local merchants will support it.

Samsung Pay Also Coming To Shopee Checkout

The expanded partnership works both ways, with Samsung Pay now available as a payment option when checking out on Shopee in Singapore and Vietnam. This integration is also expected to reach Malaysia in the coming months.

Additionally, ShopeePay can now be used to purchase Samsung products through Samsung’s official online store, including its SPayLater instalment payment service. Samsung says it will also continue expanding ShopeePay acceptance across its online and physical retail channels in Southeast Asia.

Recent Samsung Wallet Developments

The upcoming integration follows several developments surrounding Samsung Wallet’s payment capabilities in Malaysia this year. In July, Samsung partnered with Maybank to bring the latter’s MAE Scan & Pay feature into the digital wallet, allowing users to make DuitNow QR payments without opening the MAE app separately.

Around the same period, Merchantrade Money added support for both Samsung Wallet and Google Wallet, while MBSB Bank introduced support for Samsung Wallet and Google Pay for its Visa Debit Card-i customers in August. These additions reflect the growing number of local financial institutions and payment providers integrating with mobile wallets.

(Source: Samsung Malaysia [press release])