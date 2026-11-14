NVIDIA has reportedly approached Rene Haas, the current CEO of ARM, as a potential and permanent successor to its former CEO and President, Jensen Huang. At the same time, there has been internal strife with some company staff, who are asking it to consider bringing Huang back in and rescind his resignation.

“If you believe in the mission, bring back THE Boss,” wrote one anonymous commenter.

The petition, or internal “suggestion box” post, garnered more than 1,600 comments since it became available, with several petitioners asking NVIDIA’s board of directors to find a way to bring back Huang. Presumably, either to his original role as CEO or in some other unstated capacity. It’s a small number of folks, especially when you consider the fact that NVIDIA employs over 40,000 people worldwide.

“I stand by Jensen,” one staffer wrote. “Not because I believe any person is infallible, but because I refuse to believe that standing for fairness must mean standing at a distance from someone whose leadership has meant so much to us.”

As for Hass, the ARM CEO’s name has been floating around since Huang stepped down from his role as the leader of the company. Nothing has been set in stone yet, but Haas had spent several years at NVIDIA before joining ARM in 2013. Even then, there is no telling that Haas will even accept the position. “Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature,” the board said ⁠in a statement.

Nevertheless, the board of directors’ consideration of Haas is likely due to the aforementioned fact that the man does have some knowledge of the inner workings at NVIDIA, and as such, bringing him up to speed on the company’s current situation would not be such a steep learning curve.

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(Source: Wired, Reuters)