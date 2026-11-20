Samsung has announced the beta programme for One UI 9.5, giving some users a taste of what’s to come in the next update. These include improvements in terms of camera functions, health insights, and accessibility. Additionally, the South Korean tech giant promises stronger privacy protections.

Starting with the first on this list, the One UI 9.5 beta brings what the brand is calling Enhanced Pro and Pro video modes. The new modes bring customised controls and presets for tailored shooting conditions. Other than that, the default camera also gets some attention, with improved camera controls and a new zoom bar. According to the company, this update puts key settings on one screen, minimising the need to navigate multiple menus.

Moving on to the health-related improvements, Samsung Health gets a new Mindful Note feature. It’s similar to a journaling app, where users can reflect on their thoughts and feelings through writing. Prompts are also on hand for those who need a little more guidance. Beyond that, a new Medications feature lets users add prescriptions, vitamins, and supplements, as well as set personalised reminders. It also helps users keep track of their intake and adherence.

As for accessibility, Samsung is introducing a dedicated floating shortcut for frequently used controls. Other updates include improvements to hearing aid controls, allowing users to adjust the volume directly from the notification panel. They may also choose which sounds get routed to their hearing aids.

Finally, the update introduces App Lock, which essentially gives users the ability to lock individual apps. When enabled, the app will require biometric authentication or the user’s PIN, pattern, or password before it can be accessed. When locked, its notification content and widgets will be hidden, keeping prying eyes at bay.

At the moment, the One UI 9.5 beta programme is limited to select regions, and Malaysia is not among them. To be more specific, it is only available in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US. On top of that, only the Galaxy S26 models have access to the beta.

(Source: Samsung [Newsroom])