Earlier in the month, we reported on the Galaxy Buds On, Samsung’s first pair of clip-on wireless earclips for the series in a while. The earclips first launched in the company’s home country of South Korea, with a global rollout to be announced later.

As of yesterday, reports now indicate that the Buds On will be globally available in November, with US tech portal Engadget saying that the earbuds will retail in the US for US$229 (~RM929), falling more or less in the same estimated price bracket for when it arrives in Malaysia.

Samsung also released a new promotional video of the Buds On, but it’s nothing that hasn’t already been covered. There’s still no global press release but the announcement on its South Korean pressroom still says that the company earclips feature a new Audio Leakage Reduction technology that…well, reduces sound leakage by protecting reversed sound waves are the rear of each bud.

As for the fit and comfort, Samsung says that it had pulled data from 119 million ear scans to help the Buds On to fit snugly across a wide range of ear shapes and sizes, while also retaining an IP54 water and dust resistance rating. As for audio performance, we unfortunately can’t speak any further of this until we’ve actually tested it out ourselves.

That said, Samsung is boasting that the Buds On pack a new, high efficient Class-D amplifier that is designed to balance audio performance and battery life. With regards to the latter, they say the earclips can last up to 9.5 hours on a single charge, with an additional 38 hours with its provided charging cradle. And of course, the earclips are AI-friendly, with Samsung’s Bixby agent leading the charge for these earbuds.

(Source: Samsung, Engadget)