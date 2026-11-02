NVIDIA board partners have reportedly been saying that they haven’t received the necessary design kits for the alleged RTX 5080 24GB from the GPU brand yet. Because of that, they are casting doubt on the green team’s supposed January 2027 launch window for the GPU.

According to BenchLife, NVIDIA was expected to start distributing the “necessary documentation” back in October, but manufacturers were left in the dark for it. As to why this is important, manufacturers require at least six weeks after receiving the design information to fabricate, build, and test before they can ship out the final product. Mind you, this was when GPUs were still being made for the express purpose of gaming and when the focus was still on gaming products.

Unfortunately for gamers these days, that focus has shifted towards the AI boom, where production capacity has shifted in favour towards it. Adding fuel to that fire is the ongoing memory crisis that has caused a shortage in both the RAM and storage sectors. With those factors in mind, it’s understandable why BenchLife thinks that the January launch window feels a little too optimistic.

Rumours of the RTX 5080 24GB first sprang up with the rumour that NVIDIA was putting the production of the RTX 5090 on an indefinite hold in favour of reserving the inventory for its RTX Pro Series GPUs, as well as the RTX 5080 24GB variant. The green company has since pushed back on the former, but neither confirmed nor denied the latter, leading many to believe that the card will be the new top-end Blackwell consumer GPU in a post-AI boom world.

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That said, it doesn’t help NVIDIA’s case that it has quietly removed both the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 16GB from the official product page, leaving only the RTX 5070 Ti and 5070 as the only options available for now. We said it before, and we’ll say it again: 2027 is looking very much like a lean year for gamers.

(Source: BenchLife, Videocardz)