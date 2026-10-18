NVIDIA has come out to quell fears of rumours that it had discontinued production of the GeForce RTX 5090. At an RTX Spark launch party in Taipei, the brand says that the GPU still remains in production, albeit in limited manufacturing capacity. As per 4Gamers translated reports:

“The supply chain (capacity) is indeed somewhat constrained, but NVIDIA is doing everything it can to get the product on the market. Although there are other variants of the RTX 5090 (chip), production has not been discontinued, and NVIDIA will continue to ship, which is very important.”

To recap, a rumour that began earlier in this month suggested that NVIDIA was putting the production of its RTX 5090 GPUs on an indefinite hold, shifting all remaining and future GB202 GPU dies towards the RTX Pro lineup. This was, as believed at the time, to capitalise on the current trend of AI infrastructure. In the same breath of the rumour, it was also suggested that an RTX 5080 24GB SKU was on the way.

Convenient Timing

As relieving as this news may sound to some, it is difficult to see this statement as anything but convenient – it’s no surprise that the rumours have generated some backlash, followed by negative coverage of the issue. Basically, NVIDIA could have reversed its alleged decision to limit production on the top-tier Blackwell consumer GPU, but that’s just hearsay.

Here in Malaysia, the RTX 5090 is still being displayed and sold on store shelves in volume. However, this may have something to do with the fact that a single unit of the GPU, regardless of brand, currently retailed for RM28,000 on average.

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And that brings up another point: buying an RTX 5090 at its MSRP of US$1,999 (~RM8,166) when it launched last year. To that, we can only say one thing: good luck.

(Source: 4Gamers, Videocardz)