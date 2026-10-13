Just a day ago, we reported on a rumour that NVIDIA could end production of the RTX 5090 and redirect the silicon towards its RTX Pro Series, as well as the manufacturing of a new RTX 5080 with 24GB GDDR7 memory. Now, adding on to that rumour is an alleged launch window for the latter.

According to a report by Taiwanese outlet Benchlife, several NVIDIA add-in card partners were verbally informed that relevant materials for the alleged RTX 5080 24GB will be provided soon, but fell short of an exact date. On that note, the portal claims that NVIDIA plans to launch the card sometime during the first quarter of 2027, giving us a March 2027 launch window, at the latest.

That being said, that launch window could change at any time, as these things usually go.

GeForce RTX 5080 Super?

This rumour lines up with multiple reports of an RTX 5080 Super, as well as reports of NVIDIA telling board partners to put the RTX 50 Super Series on hold. Compared to the current version of the RTX 5080, the alleged 5080 Super would’ve been fitted with 3GB GDDR7 memory module, versus the 2GB module, spread across eight units. Hence, the 24GB configuration.

As a quick primer, the RTX 5080 launched early last year, almost immediately after the RTX 5090 did. It comes with 16GB GDDR7 memory, has 10,752 CUDA cores, and a base and boost clock of 2.3GHz and 2.62GHz, respectively, which technically makes it faster than the 5090. The card also has a peak TDP of 360W and, at the time of launch, retailed for half the price of its flagship sibling, although given the ongoing memory crisis, almost every version of the card currently retails at the RM8,500 average.

Related Article NVIDIA Might Be Ending RTX 5090 Production in Favour Of RTX Pro Series

As with all rumours, we recommend that you consume this with a large grain of salt. As it stands, even NVIDIA isn’t saying anything, which is par for the course for the brand and its policy on rumours and unreleased products.

(Source: Benchlife, Videocardz)