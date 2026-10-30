Earlier in the month, we reported that NVIDIA was planning on releasing a new version of its GeForce RTX 5080, one with 24GB of GDDR7 graphics memory, while effectively replacing the current 16GB model that launched last year. While initially expected to launch sometime during the first quarter of next year, that window seems to have been narrowed down to January 2027.

According to the chatter in the Chinese tech portal, ChannelGate, NVIDIA has supposedly accelerated the release schedule of the RTX 5080 24GB GPU. To that end, we could hear about the card as early as December this year, before the card’s alleged launch.

That same report also says that NVIDIA will discontinue not only the RTX 5080 16GB, but also the RTX 5090D V2, which is assembled for the Chinese market. In doing so, the RTX 5080 24GB effectively becomes the most powerful and highest- end model for China, and more to the point, this matter would only concern the country and its market.

We’ve previously reported on the initial rumour that NVIDIA was going to put the production of its RTX 5090 on hold or discontinue it entirely, all in favour of its RTX Pro series GPUs. The company bounced back on that rumour, stating that it was doing no such thing and such rumours were unfounded.

In light of the rumour, ChannelGate says that NVIDIA has already cleared its remaining RTX 5080 16GB inventory, and any existing stock is expected to last for another couple of months. So, if you’ve been wondering why the pricing of the RTX 5080 has been seeing a sudden spike in pricing, this is probably the reason: based on our observation, the GPU is currently being sold at an average of RM10,000 via Lazada and Shopee, but just to be clear, these are mostly with brands and models that aren’t available at physical locations.

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On the subject of physical locations, you can still find the RTX 5080 selling for less than RM10,000 at some shops, and they even have stock.

(Source: Videocardz, ChannelGate)