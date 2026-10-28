Just over two weeks after their unveiling, CMF has announced that its new Speaker S and Speaker M are now available for pre-order in Malaysia. They are priced at RM259 and RM459, respectively.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, these are CMF’s first portable speakers. Both models sport the company’s signature bold colours and distinctive milk carton-inspired designs. As with other CMF products, users can also personalise their speakers with interchangeable front panels and knobs.

As its name suggests, the Speaker S is the smaller of the two models. Under the hood, it features a custom-tuned 45mm full-range driver alongside dual passive radiators, delivering up to 10W RMS output. According to the Nothing sub-brand, this setup is designed to provide balanced audio performance. For portability, the speaker also features a circular attachment point at its upper corner, allowing users to hook it onto a bag or strap.

Meanwhile, the Speaker M offers a more powerful audio setup with its 35W dual-driver architecture. It features a dedicated 25W woofer and a 10W tweeter, which the company says deliver deeper bass, clearer highs and better separation between vocals and instruments. Though the brand is positioning the speaker for desktop and living room setups, it also comes with an integrated handle for easier transportation.

CMF also allows users to pair two identical Speaker S or Speaker M units for a left-and-right stereo experience. Meanwhile, its Auracast-based Party Mode enables synchronised playback across two or more compatible speakers, including supported models from other brands. Both models also feature Adaptive Tuning, which analyses playback and adjusts audio output in real time for a balanced listening experience.

In terms of connectivity, both speakers support Bluetooth 6.0, NFC tap-to-pair, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. Other features include physical controls for playback, volume and sound settings, an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and USB-C audio support for a low-latency digital connection when listening to music, watching movies or gaming as well as charging.

CMF did not disclose the battery capacity of either speaker. However, it claims that both models can deliver up to 18 hours of playback at 50% volume with Ultra Bass enabled. The company also says that a 10-minute charge provides up to one hour of listening time.

To recap, the CMF Speaker S and Speaker M are now available for pre-order in Malaysia, priced at RM259 and RM459, respectively. Both models can be purchased through the company’s official website, the Nothing Image Store, other authorised retailers, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop. Open sales will begin on 3 November 2026. They are available in four colour options: White, Dark Grey, Orange and Turquoise.

(Source: CMF press release)