Having announced the Buds Neo, CMF has recently started teasing the next product it has rolling off the production floor. As usual, the company that’s related to Nothing starts off with teasers, and this time, while the teaser doesn’t exactly make it obvious what the entire thing looks like, the round grille indicates that it would be a speaker of some sort. And true enough, the brand includes as part of the teaser “Speaker S&M”.

The teaser also comes with a 12 October date, indicating that these CMF speakers will be revealed in full very soon. But it is apparently not soon enough for one Sri Lankan retailer, as it has started listing two products – the CMF By Nothing E495 Speaker M, and the E494 Speaker S, complete with an image of what they look like. And on that note, the easiest description is that they look like milk cartons.

More specifically, the CMF By Nothing E494 Speaker S looks like your average 200ml milk carton, actual size notwithstanding. The knob and button shown in the teaser are on the angled part, and a small round hole on the top. This may or may not indicate that it’s meant to be attached to a bag or something similar. It only has one round speaker grille where the larger E495 Speaker M has two. The latter also has a much larger carrying hand hole.

Slightly more importantly, the CMF By Nothing E495 Speaker M listing also comes with a few items from its spec sheet. This includes 12W output, Bluetooth 5.4, an IP54 rating, 12 hours of battery life, and a USB-C port. One would guess that, having one less speaker grille, the smaller model will have half the driver count, and therefore half the output. But since the listing does not include that detail, we’ll likely have to wait for the brand itself to make its announcement.

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Finally, the listing also includes the prices for both models. The smaller CMF By Nothing E494 Speaker S is priced at LKR 26,500 (~RM328), while the larger E495 Speaker M is tagged with LKR 39,500 (~RM488). It remains to be seen if the company will, at some point down the line, release an L model looking just like a 2l bottle. It’s also worth mentioning that an earlier teaser indicated that the knobs are replaceable, with three shapes in total, likely sold separately.

(Source: CMF / X [1], [2], Life Mobile [1], [2], [3], @Teknovist / X)