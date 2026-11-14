Microsoft says it has fully resolved the widespread Microsoft 365 outage that disrupted several of its services. The company confirmed that it had restored access for all remaining affected customers and regions, bringing the incident to an end after an extended recovery period.

In case you missed it (though we doubt most didn’t), the disruption was widely reported globally yesterday, affecting users’ ability to access Microsoft 365 services. Among the affected platforms were Outlook, Teams and other cloud-based services, with some users also experiencing problems sending and receiving emails.

We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions. Further updates can be found at MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 14, 2026

Not A Cyberattack

In a statement posted on X yesterday, Microsoft apologised to customers and partners for the disruption, while clarifying that the incident was caused by a technical issue rather than a cyberattack or problems involving AI and autonomous agents. According to the company, the issue originated from an earlier network capacity upgrade and only surfaced following a more recent network change.

Microsoft added that it had been gradually restoring services due to the scale of demand, validating stability at each stage before bringing more affected environments back online. While this approach took longer, the company said it helped ensure a more stable recovery.

We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. This was a technical issue… — Microsoft (@Microsoft) November 13, 2026

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Prior to confirming the resolution, the Microsoft 365 Status account said it was observing sustained recovery across previously affected environments. It was also monitoring the backlog of emails accumulated during the incident to ensure that all messages were successfully processed before declaring the issue resolved.

Post-Incident Report Expected

With the underlying issue now addressed, Microsoft says it has completed its recovery efforts and restored service to the remaining affected customers and regions. This effectively brings the widespread outage to an end, although the company has yet to disclose the full technical details behind the incident.

Microsoft has also promised to publish a full post-incident report once its internal review is complete. This should provide more insight into how the network upgrade issue led to the widespread disruption, as well as what measures the company intends to take to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

(Source: Microsoft [official X account] / Microsoft 365 Status, via X)