Last week, CMF announced that it is releasing a set of speakers. Now, just as promised, the new audio products have made their official debut. As previously revealed, the lineup comprises two models, namely the Speaker S and the Speaker M. According to the brand, the duo packs balanced sound and easy connectivity into distinctive, compact packages.

Besides sporting the company’s signature bold colours, both devices feature unique designs that resemble milk cartons: boxy builds with a roof-like gable top. A button and a knob sit on the angled plane. For easy portability, the smaller Speaker S comes with a hole for attaching a carabiner or clip, while the taller Speaker M gets a built-in handle. And in the usual CMF fashion, the devices are customisable, featuring swappable panels and knobs that support 3D-printable designs.

Moving beyond appearances, Speaker S is equipped with a custom-tuned 45mm full-range driver and dual passive radiators, which can deliver up to 10W RMS output across 70Hz-20kHz. On the other hand, Speaker M comes with a dual-driver, closed-box architecture comprising a dedicated 25W woofer and a 10W tweeter. This setup delivers 35W RMS output across 60Hz-20kHz, allowing for deeper bass, clear highs, and more separation for vocals and instruments.

Regardless of model, you get Adaptive Tuning, a hardware-level algorithm that continuously analyses playback and adjusts the output and EQ in real time for a balanced sound. Other audio features include Ultra Bass and Wide Soundstage. Additionally, four custom EQ presets are available through the Nothing X app. Other than that, a true left-and-right Stereo Mode is available when users pair two identical speaker units together. There is also an Auracast-based Party Mode, which synchronises playback across multiple compatible speakers.

Speaking of pairing, the speakers support Bluetooth 6.0, NFC tap-to-pair, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. They also offer dual-device connectivity, so listeners can swap seamlessly between a phone and laptop.

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As for battery life, the duo promises up to 18 hours of playback at 50% volume with Ultra Bass enabled. Furthermore, a quick 10-minute top-up via USB-C can offer an hour of listening time. That said, charging to full may take between 2.5 and three hours depending on the model. Other features of the speakers include an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The CMF Speaker S and Speaker M come in four colours: White, Dark Grey, Orange, and Turquoise. For now, the brand has yet to disclose details on local availability and pricing, only promising that the price will be revealed at a later date.

(Source: CMF press release)