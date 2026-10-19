CMF has been focusing on its audio lineup lately, with the release of wireless earbuds like the Clip Pro and the Buds Neo within the last couple of months. Following the initial announcements, the brand has now brought the devices to the local market.

As previously covered, the Clip Pro serves as the company’s first pair of clip-on earbuds, marking its entry into an increasingly popular product category. Meanwhile, the Buds Neo features a more conventional form factor and offers an accessible everyday listening experience.

Clip Pro

The Clip Pro comes with what the company calls a 3-point Clip Design, which distributes pressure across three points across the ear. The C-shaped bridge features an elastic titanium wire core, so the buds can fit different ear shapes. Furthermore, each earbud weighs 5.9g and is rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance.

In terms of audio features, the buds pack 10.8mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers, which are tuned to deliver stronger bass, as well as detailed vocals and highs. Other than that, the device is Hi-Res Audio Certified and supports LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs.

For more clarity during calls, the earbuds’ four HD microphones are paired with the brand’s Clear Voice Technology, which separates the user’s voice from surrounding noise via voice-isolation processing. Meanwhile, a Sound Seal system minimises audio leakage.

As for battery life, a single charge can offer up to ten hours of playback. This gets stretched to a maximum of 32.5 hours with the case. Speaking of which, the charging case sports a physical rotary control for adjusting volume, managing playback, answering calls, and pairing with devices. Other features of the earbuds include physical controls and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with a Low Latency Mode.

Related Article CMF Buds Neo Officially Launches In India

Buds Neo

The Buds Neo retains the familiar CMF aesthetic, with a two-tone design in contrasting colours. Its charging case is also equipped with a tactile circular dial, though this one doesn’t offer any additional functionality.

The buds themselves feature a 12.4mm dynamic driver with a titanium-coated PET dome and PEEK + PU surround. Additionally, the device supports static spatial audio and six EQ presets. When paired with the Nothing X app, the earbuds offer a Custom EQ option and two levels of Bass Enhancement.

For distraction-free listening, the audio device provides up to 35dB of noise cancellation, with three ANC levels and an Adaptive ANC mode. Like its fancier sibling, the Buds Neo uses four microphones and Clear Voice Technology to ensure clear calls.

With ANC disabled, the buds offer 11 hours of playback on a single charge. With the case, this gets extended to a total of 52 hours. However, enabling ANC will cut down the maximum listening time to 30 hours.

Local Pricing

The CMF Clip Pro and Buds Neo are available through the brand’s online sales platforms, including the Nothing official website, Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Alternatively, buyers can get the products through the Nothing Image Store and authorised retailers such as TMT and Urban Republic.

As for pricing, the Clip Pro goes for RM359, with your choice of Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Coral finishes. Meanwhile, the Buds Neo retail for RM129. Colour options include Black, White, and Dark Blue.

(Source: CMF press release)