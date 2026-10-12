Modders have gotten another PlayStation 5 (PS5) exclusive to run on the PC: Ghost of Yotei. The feat marks the second time these folks have managed get a AAA PS5 title running via emulation on PC, the first having been Insomniac Games’ Wolverine.

That being said, getting Ghost of Yotei to run on PC has been far from smooth. As explained by the modders, performance on the PC is still poor; the game runs at 11 fps on average, and that’s with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and NVIDIA RTX 4090. Despite both being a generation old, these components are still top-tier components.

It's 4 a.m,i've been working on this problem all day, but it's finally solved. I'm exhausted. (The video is sped up, I'll deal with that later.) pic.twitter.com/7M6pbIdBJ1 — Foued (@foufouadi_) October 11, 2026

One of the screenshots shows a clip of Atsu fighting The Snake. The screenshot shows that there are visible rendering errors as well as artificing.

One modder, Foued, says that they had worked an entire night (until 4AM) to resolve a graphical issue that prevented the game from rendering correctly. Their effort paid off, but at the same time, they were greeted with new problems with the audio, and the aforementioned poor performance still remained. The video presented in the source is sped up, mind you, and doesn’t represent real-time gameplay speed.

Ghost of Yōtei aparece rodando no emulador de PS5, KytyPS5! pic.twitter.com/cvkWaVGuEt — Senhor Linguica Pro (@SrLinguicaVIVE) October 9, 2026

It’s no secret that there has been an accelerated push for PS5 emulation on the PC for a couple of reasons. The first was Sony’s announcement that it would end PC ports for all its AAA single player titles. The brand argued and defended its action, stating that PC ports were not netting it as much money compared to them being console exclusives, although sales of critically acclaimed titles such as the rebooted God of War franchise have netted more than US$1 billion (~RM4.08 billion) since being made available on PC.

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The second accelerant to the momentum of PS5 emulation was Sony’s decision to cease production of physical discs by 2028. As we mentioned, it was a very bitter pill to swallow for many gamers and more specifically, archivers. This decision is, without a doubt, its biggest flashpoint with the gaming community, to the point that some folks are threatening game studios with pain of early release of their unreleased games if Sony doesn’t rescind its decision. We are, of course, talking about the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) drama.

(Source: Foued via X, Videocardz)