The ongoing Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) leaks could take a more serious turn, with Cyberleek threatening to release a playable build of the game containing its entire story mode. The leaker reportedly claims that the build can be played from beginning to end, including the ending credits, although there is no independent confirmation that it contains the complete game.

According to PC Gamer, Cyberleek has tied the proposed release to the market capitalisation of a cryptocurrency bearing the same name. The leaker claims the build will be released if the token reaches US$30 million in market capitalisation.

Cyberleek has also reportedly demanded that publisher Take-Two Interactive apologise for not offering a physical disc version of the game and release GTA VI physically. It remains unclear whether the threat is credible or whether the leaker actually possesses a complete, playable version of the title.

More Leaked Gameplay Footage

The threat comes shortly after Cyberleek published approximately 25 minutes of purported GTA VI gameplay footage. The recent leak features protagonist Jason in various locations and activities, with some scenes appearing to have been modified to depict him without clothing. It also includes Lucia in a separate segment.

The footage reportedly contains snippets of story-related content, including a mission involving a dirt bike race, alongside driving sequences and street racing. As with previous leaks, however, the material does not establish how complete the underlying game build is.

Cyberleek Turns Up The Pressure On Rockstar

As previously reported, Rockstar Games addressed the earlier wave of GTA VI leaks in August, describing them as “heartbreaking” for the development team. The developer said the footage was not how it wanted players to experience the game after years of work, while reiterating its commitment to delivering an experience that meets expectations.

The leaks prompted copyright takedowns by Take-Two, which also sought legal assistance to identify those responsible for distributing the footage. The publisher also requested subpoenas involving Microsoft and Discord as part of those efforts.

GTA VI is currently scheduled to launch on 19 November 2026. Whether Cyberleek will follow through on the latest threat remains to be seen, but a release of a genuinely complete build could expose major story details and other content well ahead of the game’s official debut.

(Source: PC Gamer)