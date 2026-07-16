When Sony announced that it was halting the production of physical discs starting from 2028, it was obviously a very bitter pill to swallow. And with the company digging its heels in with its decision, the outburst and backlash from the PlayStation 5 (PS5) community bore unexpected fruit: the success of the emulation community being able to run multiple titles from the console across different emulators.

Of these milestones, the prominent one that appears to frequently pop up on the radar is SharpEmu. The emulator is written in C#, and as per Tom’s Hardware’s explanation, it works more like a translation layer. Makes sense, seeing how modern consoles and PC share the same x86 underlying architecture. In this case, SharpEmu allows the PC to process CPU instructions natively while translating OS-specific API calls and graphics.

الأمور تحدث ⚠️ محاكي PS5 emu على PC !

يشغل من الآن لعبة Dreaming Sarah

ومن الحصريات يشغل شاشة بدء Demons Souls Remake

وجاري تطويره وتحسينه لتشغيل الالعاب مثل ShadPS4

بداية سريعة pic.twitter.com/XRerLF9oak pic.twitter.com/NvdLZVCYoQ — Khalid . (@Khalid2c7u) July 9, 2026

Again, that’s the first milestone, but unsurprisingly, there have been hiccups. For example, one emulation enthusiast says that they managed to get the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls to successfully boot on PC, but sadly, it doesn’t make it past the startup screen. The second milestone came from a Discord user by the name RShantila, who said that they managed to run Astro Bot, which launched as recently as 2024, on SharpEmu. However, like the Demon’s Souls situation, RShantila didn’t seem to be able to get past the boot screen, but hey, the takeaway here is that they managed to get it running on a platform that isn’t the PS5.

Then there’s the second emulator, KytyPS5. The emulator program started off as a PS4 and PS5 emulator back in 2021 and had been abandoned back in 2022, but a developer going by the handle Nmzik resurrected it with a project that focuses on the current console. Just like SharpEmu, Nmzik reportedly managed to get Silent Hill: The Short Message to boot on the emulator, but never got past the boot screen. Two games they claim they did manage to get running, though, are PowerWash Simulator and Pac-Man World, complete with functional gameplay.

يب هذا محاكي ثاني للـPS5 اسمه KytyPS5 و بدأ يشغل لعبة SILENT HILL: The Short Message و يوصل للوقو و الرسائل التنبيهية مثل ما تشوفون، يلا عقبال نشوفه يتطور اكثر https://t.co/DjDda8tatw pic.twitter.com/Yn7ilNsHCr — Musashi | 武蔵 (@iExplosiveRage) July 10, 2026

Unfortunately, there aren’t any videos from Nmzik to back this claim, so we really need to take this claim with a grain of salt.

(Source: GitHub [1] [2], Tom’s Hardware)