Sony Group Inc. has decided to no longer release or port over its major PlayStation 5 titles over to PC, according to sources close both to the matter and Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. The company has reportedly decided to keep their tentpole titles as console exclusives, moving forward.

The decision to return to a state of making console exclusive titles marks the end of a six-year tryst with the idea of making its AAA titles available on a multi-platform board. Some of the first casualties of this decision are Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to the studio’s critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima. Housemarque’s Saros will also remain a console exclusive.

That said, some titles are still not being chained to console exclusivity. Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2 is still making its way to PC, as is Kena: Scars of Kosmora, given that those titles were made by external developers, but published by Sony PlayStation.

Why The Sudden Change Of Heart?

Speculation is undoubtedly swirling online about Sony’s decision. One reason could be that PlayStation titles aren’t currently selling as well. That seems a bit of a stretch, considering that the God Of War games made the brand over US$1 billion (~RM3.94 billion) on PC alone.

Another reason for the return to console exclusivity is its rival, Microsoft. Other rumours are abound that the company’s next Xbox console will run on Windows, and be capable of playing PC games. Its understandable that there may be some executives in Sony that may not be thrilled at the idea of PlayStation flagship titles running on its rival’s consoles.

While Sony will no longer release games on its major single-player titles, the brand still plans on releasing online multiplayer titles, such as Bungie’s upcoming sci-fi shooter, Marathon. This is most likely due to the success of live service titles like Arrowhead Studios’ Helldivers 2, which also got ported over to Microsoft’s Xbox.

(Source: Bloomberg, KitGuru, IGN)