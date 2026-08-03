Microsoft is turning its attention to one of the most persistent complaints surrounding Windows 11. The company has now confirmed that reducing the operating system‘s memory footprint on systems with 8GB of RAM and above is one of its key areas of focus through the end of 2026.

Windows president Pavan Davuluri outlined the company’s latest plans in an update on X, saying Microsoft intends to continue the work it started in March to improve the quality, performance and overall experience of Windows 11. The memory optimisation effort is particularly notable as 8GB remains a common configuration for affordable laptops and other entry-level PCs.

Windows 11’s Memory Footprint

According to Davuluri, Microsoft is working on a more efficient memory allocator to reduce overhead across applications and system components. The company is also tuning WinUI 3 so that built-in Windows apps can use less RAM by design, while Chromium and WebView2 components used throughout the operating system are also being optimised.

Essentially, the goal is to make Windows 11 feel faster and more responsive on machines with 8GB of memory. Microsoft has not, however, provided any specific figures for the improvements yet. There are currently no stated targets for how much RAM the company wants Windows 11 to save, nor any benchmarks showing how much faster an 8GB machine could become as a result.

It is also unclear whether these changes will arrive as part of a single major Windows update or gradually across several releases. Based on Microsoft’s approach so far, the work is expected to be refined through Windows Insider builds, with feedback helping the company determine where further optimisation is required.

It goes without saying that the move comes at a particularly relevant time, with the ongoing global memory shortage putting additional pressure on RAM availability and pricing. While Microsoft has not directly linked its Windows 11 optimisation efforts to the current memory crunch, reducing the operating system’s memory footprint could help users get more mileage out of existing hardware, particularly PCs equipped with 8GB of RAM.

Four Areas In Focus

Memory optimisation is one of four areas Microsoft has identified as priorities for the remainder of 2026. Davuluri said the company intends to build on everything it has learned since March while continuing to listen to feedback from users.

Other than memory optimisation, the company is also working on a faster and more efficient out-of-box experience, which should make setting up a new Windows PC quicker and more straightforward. Additionally, it is looking at improvements to its Family features, including a simpler setup process and easier access to parental controls. On the voice front, the company wants to make voice interaction more natural and fluid across Windows and the applications users rely on every day.

Microsoft’s K2 Initiative

The latest plans also fit into Microsoft’s K2 initiative, an ongoing effort aimed at addressing some of Windows 11’s longstanding issues. Rather than being a single major release, K2 is intended to deliver incremental improvements across the operating system.

Some of those changes are already appearing, including work on components such as the taskbar and File Explorer, as well as efforts to reduce unnecessary content and clutter in Windows applications. Microsoft has also been increasingly relying on WinUI 3 to modernise parts of the interface and improve responsiveness.

(Source: Pavan Davuluri, via X)