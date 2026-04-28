Microsoft is reportedly working on a major effort to address longstanding issues surrounding Windows 11. According to a report by Windows Central, the initiative is codenamed “K2,” and it represents a structured, long-term plan rather than a traditional operating system release.

Windows K2 is described as an ongoing programme that delivers incremental improvements across the platform instead of a single, large update. The initiative was reportedly put together in the second half of last year and targets many of the most common criticisms of Windows 11, including performance slowdowns, reliability issues, UI inconsistencies, and excessive feature bloat. Microsoft is said to be aiming to put Windows 11 in a much stronger position by the end of 2026 and into 2027.

Sources told Windows Central that the initiative revolves around three key pillars: performance, craft, and reliability. These areas are said to guide how Microsoft prioritises fixes and improvements, with feedback gathered from users, Windows Insiders, telemetry data and internal testing. There is also a reported cultural shift within the company, where teams are no longer focused on shipping features quickly, but instead must meet higher quality standards before anything reaches public preview builds.

In regards to performance, Microsoft is said to be addressing slowdowns across system components such as File Explorer, context menus, and gaming performance. Interestingly, the report claims that the company views Valve’s SteamOS as a benchmark for gaming, and is working towards delivering comparable performance on identical hardware.

Improvements are also expected for Windows Update, with the goal of reducing how often restarts are required and making updates less disruptive overall. At the same time, efforts are underway to reduce system bloat and improve efficiency, allowing Windows 11 to run more smoothly across both low-end devices and high-performance systems.

On the user experience side, Microsoft is reportedly doubling down on its WinUI 3 framework to modernise and streamline the interface. One of the more notable changes includes a complete rebuild of the Start menu, which could be up to 60% more responsive while offering customisation options.

The company is also said to be working on reducing intrusive elements. These include removing ads from the Start menu and scaling back MSN-driven content in widgets, while bringing back requested features such as greater taskbar flexibility.

Windows K2 does not have a fixed release date, as it is intended to define how Windows evolves moving forward. However, some elements of the initiative are already said to be rolling out, with more changes expected to appear gradually in upcoming updates and preview builds.

(Source: Windows Central)