It’s always a small nightmare whenever your Windows PC fails to boot for whatever reason. The recovery process can be a major pain, and sometimes you’re still quite out of luck if you don’t already have a drive on standby. But Microsoft has announced that it’s introducing what it calls “Cloud rebuild”, which is described as something capable of restoring a Windows 11 PC to a “clean, known-good state […] even when Windows won’t boot”.

Per the announcement post, “Cloud rebuild downloads both the target Windows image and the device’s drivers from Windows Update, so the device comes back fully functional without USB media, without a custom image, and without depending on the health of the currently installed OS”. Which sounds great, but there are some prerequisites to be met for the feature to work properly.

The first is that, whatever happened to your Windows 11 OS, it still has to have “a healthy Windows Recovery Environment”, or what we just call recovery mode. Microsoft also says that your machine must also have a compatible networking driver here. Meeting these requirements, you can Cloud rebuild your OS via Ethernet or WiFi. But unlike the standard Reset this PC option that lets you keep some things, nothing is kept if you opt for the cloud option.

Once the process starts, you’ll have to keep your device powered and connected to the web. And once it’s over, you’ll be greeted by the out-of-box experience (OOBE) setup process, as you would a new PC. For now, the Cloud rebuild is still in its experimental phase, so only some Insiders get access. No word on when Microsoft is releasing this into the wild, but if all goes well and the feature survives that phase, it should be available in the months to come.

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(Source: Microsoft [1], [2], [3])