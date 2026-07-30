If the rumour mill is to be believed, then Samsung is exploring a different style of earbuds. Names like Galaxy Able (or Galaxy Buds Able) and Galaxy Buds On have surfaced over the past few months, along with speculations on the device’s features. Previous leaks have pointed to an open-ear design, and now a new set of images seems to lend more weight to the idea.

These pictures, which were shared by SamMobile, originated from a Samsung app, although the publication did not specify the app in question. Regardless, these aren’t photographs of the actual product, but illustrations. For now, they offer the best look at the earbuds and charging case.

Based on the images, the earbuds will feature a pretty run-of-the-mill clip-on design, much like the ones we’ve seen in quite a few products this year, such as the Sony LinkBuds Clip. Samsung’s take on the form factor seems to include accents on each bud. These may be some form of indicator light, as they are depicted in both green and grey in separate images. It’s hard to tell at this point, though, since they are simplified renditions of the device rather than detailed depictions.

In any case, the leak does offer a bit more insight on the buds. While past rumours suggested that they will rely on bone conduction to deliver audio, the new images don’t seem to offer any indication that this will be the case. Given the conventional look, it’s more likely that the device will be a regular pair of open-ear air-conduction earbuds, otherwise known as Open Wireless Stereo (OWS) earbuds.

This may come as a disappointment for those expecting something more novel, but at the very least, the clip-on design is something that hasn’t been seen on the tech giant’s audio products yet. It’s unclear when the earbuds will launch, though. Samsung has yet to confirm or deny their existence. That said, it’s possible that the buds will debut alongside the Galaxy S26 FE in September. As for its retail name, recent reports point to the Galaxy Buds On. But again, there is no official confirmation yet.

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(Source: SamMobile)