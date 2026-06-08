Samsung likely won’t be launching the Galaxy S26 FE anytime soon, but leaks have already started to emerge. The smartphone recently appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database, carrying the model number SM-S741. While the listing itself doesn’t offer many details, it does include a real-world image of the device, giving us an early look at its design.

Based on the image, the phone will feature the same design elements as the Galaxy S26 models. These include a flat body frame and a pill-shaped camera module. However, there might be a slight change in its placement. In the photo, the camera bump appears to be a little closer to the top edge of the device compared to the brand’s other smartphones.

It is worth noting that this is not the first sighting of the device. A few weeks ago, renders of the phone appeared online, although the images depict a design that seems to resemble the S26 even more closely.

Aesthetics aside, the WPC listing reveals that the S26 FE will support version 2.2.1 of Qi2. That said, it probably won’t come with built-in magnets, since none of the company’s current flagships are equipped with them. Other than that, the listing mentions a charging speed of 5W, but this is probably a placeholder.

While this leak does not reveal much about the phone, past reports offer a bit more information. Back in April, the device appeared on the Geekbench database, revealing some of its specifications. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone will run on Samsung’s Exynos 2500 SoC. Of course, this aligns with the tech giant’s strategy for its FE models. These phones typically feature older chipsets to make them more affordable. Beyond that, we can expect the S26 FE to feature 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the handset will likely run Android 17 via One UI 9.

For now, other details on the device remain scarce. That said, rumours suggest that Samsung may use CSOT panels for the display to keep costs low. Even then, the phone may still turn out to be pricier than its predecessor, given the memory shortage.

As usual, though, leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. At the moment, Samsung has yet to disclose any details on the S26 FE. Based on the company’s track record, we can expect the phone to debut later in the year. Current rumours point to an October 2026 launch, but again, there is no official confirmation.

(Source: WPC via Gizmochina)