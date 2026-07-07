Samsung is expected to unveil the next generation of its Galaxy Watch lineup later this month. As usual, the rumour mill has been steadily churning out details on the wearables. Now, recent Galaxy Wearable app leaks have shed a bit more light on the smartwatches, as well as a curious new device called the Galaxy Able.

If the name rings a bell, that’s because this isn’t the first time it has appeared. Back in March 2025, seasoned tipster Ice Universe claimed that the South Korean tech giant was working on a pair of bone conduction headphones. This device reportedly carried the codename “Able”.

Since then, the name has cropped up in a few other places, including code in the Galaxy Buds app. Here, it was known as the “Galaxy Buds Able”, with further leaks suggesting that the device will be a set of open-ear earbuds. A few months back, its design was discovered in One UI firmware. Based on this leak, the Galaxy Able will feature a clip-on design, not unlike a few other earbuds released this year.

Of course, assuming that Samsung’s take on open-ear buds does rely on bone conduction, then the Galaxy Able will stand out from the competition. As the name implies, the tech transmits sound as vibrations through the bone directly to the inner ear. This should make the device accessible for users with hearing aids. But again, it’s uncertain whether the earbuds will feature bone conduction at this point. So far, there aren’t many details on the product just yet.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Wearable app also confirms the names of the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2. The wearables are expected to launch with some slight design tweaks and some new watch faces. Aside from that, the Watch Ultra2 may feature a brighter display, as well as a trail run mode and a diving mode. Samsung may also introduce new health tools with the app, plus a feature that lets users activate Gemini by raising their wrist.

Both models are also expected to be pricier than their predecessors, with the Watch9 rumoured to cost between EUR409 (~RM1,908) and EUR489 (~RM2,280). Meanwhile, the Watch Ultra2 might be priced at EUR749 (~RM3,494).

Of course, these are still leaks at this point, so it’s best to take this information with a grain of salt. The smartwatches will likely launch alongside the foldables at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which may take place on 22 July 2026. It’s unclear whether the Galaxy Able will be making an appearance then, though.

(Source: SammyGuru, Notebookcheck [1], [2])