As smartphone prices continue to creep upwards, even devices marketed as more affordable options are becoming harder on the wallet. One recent example is the Samsung Galaxy A27, which launched at a higher price than its predecessor despite making compromises in some areas. Unfortunately, it looks like the trend may also extend to the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE handset, at least in France.

According to French publication Dealabs, the upcoming handset will be more expensive than its predecessor. The publication also claims to know exactly how much the price will increase, as well as the phone’s memory configurations and colour options.

In the publication’s report, the base 128GB variant of the Galaxy S26 FE will allegedly retail for EUR799 (~RM3,738). Meanwhile, the 256GB and 512GB models are reportedly priced at EUR899 (~RM4,206) and EUR1,099 (~RM5,141), respectively.

By comparison, the Galaxy S25 FE launched in Malaysia at RM3,099 for the 256GB variant and RM3,699 for the 512GB model. Unfortunately, Samsung did not bring the 128GB version here, so there is no direct local comparison for that model. If the leak turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy S26 FE could end up being significantly more expensive than its predecessor.

The report also references the phone’s recent Geekbench listing. According to the benchmark entry, the Galaxy S26 FE is expected to feature Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. While the memory capacity remains unchanged from the Galaxy S25 FE, the newer chipset should deliver some increased performance.

Beyond pricing and internals, the leak also claims that the Galaxy S26 FE will come in three colours: Graphite, Aqua Green, and a third blue-purple option whose official name is still under wraps. The phone is also expected to debut on 1 September, which falls in line with Samsung’s usual launch window for its Fan Edition lineup.

With all that said, do keep in mind that all the details discussed here are based on leaks and speculation. We have no way to independently verify Dealabs’ report, so it’s best to mind your salt intake. Fortunately, we’re slowly approaching the phone’s reported launch date, so it should only be a matter of time before Samsung reveals all the official details.

(Source: Dealabs, Geekbench, via SamMobile)