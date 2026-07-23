The Pixel Watch 5 has emerged in quite a few leaks ahead of the Made by Google event next month. If said leaks are to be believed, then the wearable will look just like last year’s Pixel Watch 4. But now, it seems that the similarities don’t end there. Apparently, the internet search giant may be equipping the smartwatch with the same chipset.

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch 5 has appeared on the Google Play Console, which is a platform for developers to publish apps. As per this listing, the device will come with the Qualcomm SW5100. This chip features four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.7GHz and an Adreno 702 GPU. Based on the details, it’s essentially the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor equipped on last year’s model.

That said, the entry did not mention the device’s co-processor. So an upgrade in that area may be possible. Even so, the smartwatch may lag behind its competitors, like the freshly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch9. For reference, that wearable debuted with the 3nm Snapdragon Wear Elite.

For what it’s worth, the Pixel Watch 5 may get a RAM upgrade. Based on the new leak, it will come with 3GB of RAM, marking a slight boost from last year’s 2GB. This should also help power the device’s AI-driven functions. Whether or not it’s enough to make a noticeable difference remains to be seen, though.

Lastly, the listing includes an image of the smartwatch, which matches the previously leaked renders. Again, the wearable will reportedly pretty much look like its precursor, albeit with a new coat of paint.

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It should go without saying that leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, since the smartwatch has yet to launch. That said, assuming the details are accurate, it looks like the new model may not have anything new to offer in terms of hardware. Which would be a shame, given that a price hike may be in the cards as well.

(Source: 9to5Google)