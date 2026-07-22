Tonight’s Galaxy Unpacked event marks the launch of Samsung’s latest products. Alongside the new foldables, the South Korean tech giant refreshed its smartwatch lineup with the Galaxy Watch9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra2.

Both wearables are the company’s first watches to equip a Snapdragon processor, namely the Snapdragon Wear Elite. The new chipset promises efficient performance and support for more functions. Beyond that, the devices run on Wear OS 7 via One UI 9 Watch and offer new AI-driven health tools focused on proactive insights.

Among these features is Vitals, which tracks the wearer’s biological markers during sleep and offers alerts when there are any deviations. Other new tools include Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, and Fitness Index.

Galaxy Watch9

Like its precursor, the Watch9 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with WiFi and LTE variants. The larger model comes with a 1.47-inch display, while the smaller version gets a 1.34-inch screen. Regardless of the variant, you get a Super AMOLED panel with sapphire crystal and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Other than that, the wearable comes with IP68 and 5 ATM ratings.

Under the hood, the device packs Samsung’s BioActive sensor and dual-frequency GPS. It also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If this all sounds familiar so far, it’s because these are the same specifications as the Watch8. For what it’s worth, the new generation does get a battery upgrade, with the 40mm model packing a 390mAh cell. Meanwhile, its bigger counterpart gets a 445mAh battery.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2

As the successor to the original Watch Ultra, the Watch Ultra2 boasts a number of upgrades. To start, the rugged smartwatch sports a slimmer build while still retaining the shock-resistant titanium casing. Furthermore, it features a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display protected with sapphire crystal. This panel offers a 498 x 498 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The watch also comes with IP69K and 10 ATM ratings, as well as EN13319 certification, making it suitable for diving.

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For internals, Samsung has equipped the watch with its BioActive sensor and dual-frequency GPS. On the subject of memory, the watch gets 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also packs an 800mAh battery, which is a considerable upgrade from its predecessor’s 590mAh cell.

In addition to the aforementioned health tools, the Watch Ultra2 comes with more sports modes. The new Trail Run feature tracks detailed elevation, climbing progress, and terrain impact. Meanwhile, Nutrition Alert offers real-time hydration guidance. For diving, the watch can monitor ascent/descent speeds and safe dive limits. Additionally, Samsung is developing a dedicated Diving app in collaboration with Mares, which will arrive later this year.

Availability and pricing

Both the Galaxy Watch9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 are available for pre-order, with general availability starting 14 August 2026. The two models come with a Strava 60-day free trial.

The 40mm Watch9 comes in Graphite and Cream, with a starting price of RM1,499 for the non-cellular version. Meanwhile, the LTE variant retails for RM1,799. As for the 44mm model, it is available in Graphite and Silver. Price-wise, the WiFi and LTE variants go for RM1,599 and RM1,899 respectively. It is worth noting that this generation is a touch more expensive than last year’s models.

On the other hand, the Watch Ultra2 gets the same RM3,399 price tag as the original Watch Ultra. As for colour options, you have your pick of Titanium Gray and Titanium Silver.