China-based drone maker DJI announced its first 360-degree camera back in July 2025. Now, it looks like the company is preparing to launch a successor. Serial leakster Igor Bogdanov recently shared images of the Osmo 360 II, offering a glimpse at the device’s design.

In Bogdanov’s X post, the camera is seen alongside the current model. Based on the photograph, we can expect the Osmo 360 II to resemble its predecessor, albeit with a few tweaks. Beyond that, it seems that the device will feature the same lens and 1/1.1-inch Type CMOS sensor. So, for the most part, it appears that DJI is focusing more on refinements rather than significant enhancements.

With this in mind, the leak suggests that the Osmo 360 II may come with another improvement. Apparently, the camera will be capable of recording 8K video at 60fps, promising smoother footage. This would also mark an upgrade from the original Osmo 360, which can capture 8K video at 50fps.

While Bogdanov’s images don’t offer any other information on the camera, it has appeared in a previous leak. Back in January, it was spotted on the FCC database, revealing its battery capacity. As per the filing, the Osmo 360 II will pack a 2,150mAh battery, which is a slight increase from the 1,950mAh unit equipped on the current model. So, users can probably look forward to improved recording times.

Aside from that, though, not much else can be gleaned from the listing. For now, it’s unclear whether the device will introduce any new features or upgrades. The release date is also uncertain at this point. That said, the leaked images suggest that real-world testing is underway, so a launch may not be too far ahead. So far, the brand has yet to mention the Osmo 360 II. In any case, the camera is poised to compete with the Insta360 X6, which may also see a release fairly soon.

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(Source: Igor Bogdanov via X [1], [2], The New Camera)