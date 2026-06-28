DJI announced the Mic Mini 2 about two months ago, and now the drone maker is planning to release a follow-up. The company recently shared a teaser on its Weibo page for the Mic Mini 2S. What’s more, the wireless microphone has received its SIRIM certification, suggesting that a local launch is happening sometime in the future as well.

Based on the Weibo post, the Mic Mini 2S will largely resemble the recently launched model, with a similar compact build and the option to equip colourful magnetic covers. Of course, that single teaser does not say much about the device alone. However, the company has listed the mic up on its Chinese web store, albeit with placeholder pricing. This listing does include quite a few details, so we know what to expect from the upcoming model.

One notable feature is the 14.5GB of built-in storage, which will allow for internal recording. With this feature, users will be able to safely capture audio even when the wireless connection drops or the camera malfunctions. The device will be capable of recording internally in high-resolution 24-bit/32-bit floating point, which will help prevent clipping. Other than that, the microphone will support mono, stereo, and quad-channel recording.

In addition to this, it will retain many features from the Mic Mini 2. Among them are the 400m transmission range, as well as the two-level AI noise reduction. Moreover, the device will come with the same voice tone presets, namely Regular, Rich, and Bright. The transmitter will also weigh about 12g.

As mentioned earlier, DJI has not disclosed details on pricing just yet. However, the device will likely be positioned as a more premium alternative to the Mic Mini 2. So, we can probably expect a higher price point.

In any case, the DJI Mic Mini 2S is slated to launch in China on 2 July 2026. For now, though, it’s unclear when the microphone will be making its way to Malaysia.

(Source: DJI [1], [2])