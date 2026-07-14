Not long after it appeared in the SIRIM database, Insta360‘s upcoming X6 has surfaced in a fresh leak. The latest report allegedly reveals several of the 360-degree camera’s key specifications.

The leaks come from Roland Quandt, an editor at WinFuture. Besides the camera’s purported specifications, he also shared what appear to be official renders of the device. According to his report, the X6 is set to receive several upgrades, although it is also expected to come with a higher price tag.

Starting with the design, the upcoming X6 sports dual lenses on opposite sides of the body, with a touchscreen on one side. On that note, the leak did not reveal the size of its OLED display, although it is said to have a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Compared to the X5, the camera appears to have a slightly stubbier body, bringing its overall form factor closer to that of a conventional action camera.

The renders also show a shutter button and a power button, along with four microphone grilles around the body. Near the bottom is what appears to be an LED status light, while a standard tripod mount sits underneath it. Quandt also says that the X6 weighs 195g and measures 10 x 5 x 4cm.

In terms of imaging hardware, Quandt reports that the X6 will feature larger 1/1.1-inch image sensors, up from the X5’s 1/1.28-inch sensors. Both the front and rear cameras are said to receive the upgrade. While the exact sensor model remains unknown, the camera is reportedly capable of capturing photos at up to 42MP, while its 360-degree photo mode is said to support images at up to 120MP.

For video, the X6 is allegedly capable of recording 8K 360-degree footage at up to 50fps, while its PureVideo 360 mode is limited to 8K at 30fps. In single-lens mode, the camera is said to support recording at up to 5K 60fps or 4K 120fps, with the latter offering smoother slow-motion footage.

According to the leak, the X6 will also support 11K time-lapse recording. It is also said to offer 10-bit 360-degree video, alongside support for Dolby Vision and I-Log. Another feature mentioned is Adaptive Tone 2.0, which is designed to improve exposure in challenging lighting conditions.

Moving on to battery life, the X6 is reportedly equipped with a 2,600mAh battery. According to the leak, it can provide up to 233 minutes of recording time, which would be an improvement over the X5’s 180-minute (or three-hour) battery life.

Though with all these upgrades, the X6 will likely see a price increase. According to the report, the standard model is expected to retail around EUR700 in Europe (~RM3,252) and around EUR800 (~RM3,716) for the Essentials Bundle. For comparison, the X5 had a starting price of RM2,499 at launch.

Beyond that, other specifications such as the aperture size and charging speeds have yet to be revealed. The same applies to its launch date. However, as mentioned earlier, the X6 has already appeared on SIRIM’s database, suggesting that a Malaysian launch could be on the horizon.

As always, take this information with a bit of scepticism. While Quandt is generally considered a reliable source, there’s no way to independently verify his claim. As such, it’s best to wait for official confirmation from Insta360 before drawing any conclusions.

(Source: WinFuture [1], [2]; via Notebookcheck [1], [2])