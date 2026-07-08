It appears that Insta360 is preparing to release a new addition to its range of 360-degree action cameras. The Insta360 X6 has appeared on multiple certification databases over the past couple of months. And most recently, the device has appeared on SIRIM, indicating that a local launch may be happening sometime soon.

According to the SIRIM listing, the camera carries the model code CINSABXA. Furthermore, it received approval earlier this week on 7 July 2026. The device also passed FCC certification in the US, a few months after it was cleared in China, the UAE, and India. This FCC filing covers details like WiFi on the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, Bluetooth, radiation exposure limits, as well as the antenna parts.

As for the camera’s other features, a report by New Camera claims that it will come with a few notable upgrades. Apparently, the X6 will be capable of shooting 8K video at 60fps, which would be an improvement over its predecessor. For reference, the X5 offers 8K recording at 30fps.

Beyond that, the upcoming model is rumoured to pack larger sensors for better performance in low-light conditions. Moreover, it could support 10-bit colour and come with improved HDR. Still photo capabilities may also reach over 100MP. Upgrades in terms of tracking features, editing tools, and app integration may also be in the cards. The outlet also suggested that Insta360 may introduce hardware upgrades to compete with DJI’s Osmo 360.

Other items on the spec sheet supposedly include a bigger battery with a capacity ranging between 2,600mAh and 3,000mAh. Finally, the X6 is expected to maintain the rugged and waterproof design characteristic of the X series.

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Of course, this is all speculation at this point, as Insta360 has yet to confirm any details on the device. It’s also unclear when the camera will officially debut, although current rumours point to a launch sometime around late August or September this year.

(Source: New Camera)