OnePlus is officially pulling the plug on its operations in the US and Europe. After months of speculation, the OPPO sub-brand has released a statement on its community forums announcing its plans for the future. As per this statement, the company has decided to “conclude new product rollouts in Europe and North America”.

If you’ve been keeping up with the rumours, then this probably isn’t particularly surprising. Whispers of the OnePlus’s exit from some regions began sometime in January. In response to these assertions, Robin Liu, who served as CEO of OnePlus India at the time, affirmed that the company was operating as usual. That said, reports in the following months continued to suggest that the company was shutting down in certain global markets.

As OnePlus pulls back from Europe, its parent company will take its place. On the other hand, OPPO does not operate in the US, so the phone maker’s departure may have a more significant effect there.

In any case, owners of existing OnePlus devices will continue to receive software updates according to their respective promised support periods. However, there is a catch. Eligible devices will be pushed to ColorOS 17, as the company will be dropping OxygenOS to streamline software development. Meanwhile, models that do not fall within the upgrade scope will receive software maintenance instead.

Although OnePlus is withdrawing from the US and Europe, it will remain in India for now. In a separate statement, the brand asserted that it is continuing to operate in the region as usual, highlighting recent and upcoming product launches. With this in mind, the OxygenOS shutdown will affect devices in India as well, as they will move to ColorOS with the Android 17 update.

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It is worth pointing out that previous reports have suggested that the brand will wind down its operations in India as soon as next year. This move will supposedly be part of a wider withdrawal from global markets. Whether or not this will be the case remains to be seen, but for the time being, the company still considers India to be a significant market.

(Source: OnePlus [1], [2])