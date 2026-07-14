After months of rumours, OnePlus may finally officially withdraw from global markets, or at least, some of them. According to a recent report by WinFuture.de, the OPPO sub-brand is preparing for its departure from the US and Europe. Citing “well-informed sources”, the publication claimed that both OnePlus and its parent company will be disclosing fundamental changes to OPPO’s strategy sometime within this week.

Of course, the most major change would be its sub-brand’s exit from the aforementioned markets. Apparently, the company has already held closed-door conferences, although it did not offer an explanation for the move. However, the ongoing memory crisis and declining sales may be among the contributing factors.

Meanwhile, OPPO will allegedly be moving to fill the void its sub-brand will leave. In fact, OnePlus had already started promoting OPPO products on its German website. That said, details on OPPO’s expansion in Europe remain unclear.

For existing OnePlus customers, updates and support for devices will continue until the end of their respective life cycles. After that, though, there won’t be any new products heading for the US and Europe. Furthermore, the brand will be selling off its remaining stock in the coming weeks and months. Naturally, it won’t be restocking these devices in these markets.

With all this in mind, the fate of the company in other markets like India and China remains uncertain. For the time being, rumours suggest that the company will continue operating as an OPPO sub-brand, with a focus on offering low-priced smartphones and tablets.

Related Article OnePlus Quietly Lists Watch 4 On Its Malaysian Website

As mentioned earlier, the German outlet’s assertions follow several reports indicating that OnePlus will be pulling the plug on its global operations. Although the brand initially refuted these claims, recent developments seem to further lend weight to the rumours. Earlier this month, it was reported that the company will be killing off OxygenOS in favour of OPPO’s ColorOS.

It should go without saying that this information should be taken with a grain of salt. If the report proves accurate, we’ll probably have official confirmation soon.

(Source: WinFuture.de)