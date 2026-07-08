The Oppo Reno16 Series is now officially available in Malaysia, nearly a month after preorders for the device went live. The list includes the Reno16, Reno16 Pro, and Reno16 F.

Specs-wise, the Reno16 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. The phone also carries a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera, alongside a 50MP selfie camera.

The Reno16 Pro, meanwhile, comes equipped with a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ processor, and a similar memory and storage configuration. It also features a triple 50MP rear camera system comprising a main, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera, paired with a 50MP front-facing camera.

Battery capacity differs between the two models as well, with the Reno16 packing a 6,500mAh battery while the Pro variant features a larger 7,000mAh unit. Both devices support 100W wired fast charging. By the looks of it, the variants here match the models that launched in China earlier, looking practically identical. Of course, some changes to the software would be obvious, as China doesn’t allow Google to operate within the confines of its borders.

Last but not least, there is a 16 F variant of the series. This model sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. Other specifications include up to 12GB RAM, and a stock storage configuration of 256GB across the board. For its main camera, the phone is equipped with a triple-sensor module, comprising a 50MP wide, 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide. The selfie camera is a 50MP shooter. To power it all up, the phone is equipped with the same large 7,000mAh battery.

Pricing for the Reno16 F starts at RM1,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and RM1,899 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The non-Pro version of the Reno16 is also available in the same memory and storage options, but starts at RM2,699.

The Reno16 Pro retails at RM3,699 and is only available in one configuration, 12GB+256GB.