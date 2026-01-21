Recently, Android Headlines published a report claiming that the smartphone brand OnePlus is being dismantled. Given the gravity of the claim, it quickly gained traction. In response to the rumour, Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, publicly denied the allegation.

In a post on X, Liu labelled the report as “misinformation”, “unverified”, and outright “false”. Moreover, the CEO assured that the company will continue to operate normally and that it will continue to do so. Additionally, he also urged all stakeholders to verify information from official sources before sharing baseless claims.

I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations.

We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so.

Never Settle. pic.twitter.com/eAGA7iy3Xs — Robin Liu (@RobinLiuOnePlus) January 21, 2026

Android Headlines reports that one of the reasons behind OnePlus’s shutdown is declining sales, citing a record 20% drop in 2024. The publication also took the smartphone company’s dropping sales and stated that previous industry giants such as Nokia and Blackberry, to name a few, followed this trend. This comes in addition to alleged reports of several product cancellations and an arrest warrant reportedly issued by Taiwan for Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus China.

As of this writing, only OnePlus India has released an official statement, while OPPO and other OnePlus regional branches have yet to respond.

