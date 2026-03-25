Back in January, a report by Android Headlines claimed that OnePlus is shutting down. In response to this allegation, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu assured that the company is operating as usual and “will continue to do so”. Now, it seems that the brand may be exiting the global market after all.

According to 9to5Google, the phone maker plans to cease operations in multiple regions, including parts of Europe, as soon as April 2026. This information reportedly comes from a “source familiar with the behind-the-scenes workings”. However, said source did not offer a concrete timeline for this supposed shutdown. The report went on to note that selected staff were informed ahead of time, and some of them had received severance packages.

Regardless, this does add to the growing pile of rumours. Previously, a now-deleted X post by Yogesh Brar made a similar claim. The post also noted that the brand’s China business will remain unaffected. On the other hand, the company will focus on budget and mid-range products for India.

Also lending weight to the shutdown rumours is the fact that Robin Liu has already stepped down from his role and returned to China. Yes, this is the same person who, just two months ago, had publicly denied that there was anything amiss. According to the company, Robin Liu’s departure is due to his desire to pursue “personal passions”.

Either way, the writing has been on the wall for some time. In recent years, OnePlus had downsized its operations in Europe before forming closer ties to its parent firm, OPPO. Then back in September, OnePlus announced the end of its longstanding partnership with Hasselblad.

As for the reason for the exit, the current memory shortage may be a significant factor. Rising manufacturing costs will make it difficult to maintain profits, so companies are looking to reduce expenses. In any case, it’s still unclear how this change will play out, especially when it comes to the company’s presence on our shores. For now, the brand has not commented on this round of rumours.

(Source: 9to5Google)