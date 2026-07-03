Whenever a new Galaxy S series launches, Samsung typically reserves its flashiest new feature for the Ultra model. For the Galaxy S26 Ultra, that was the Privacy Display. Normally, a feature like this would remain exclusive to Samsung’s top-tier flagship for at least another generation. However, a new report suggests that may not be the case with the Galaxy S27 series.

According to South Korean publication The Elec, Samsung plans to bring the feature to all four models in the Galaxy S27 lineup, including the base variant. The series is reportedly made up of the standard Galaxy S27, the Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The publication also quoted an industry official on the matter. According to a machine translation, the official said, “If the Galaxy S26 was intended to verify features centred on the Ultra model, the Galaxy S27 is significant in that it has expanded to include basic features of the flagship lineup.”

For those unfamiliar with it, Privacy Display is one of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s headline features. Rather than relying on a conventional privacy screen protector, the technology is integrated directly into the OLED panel, limiting the display’s viewing angles to prevent others from seeing what’s on your screen. Users can also configure the feature to activate only for specific apps, while selectively obscuring parts of the display.

While the Privacy Display is an interesting addition, it is not without flaws. Some Galaxy S26 Ultra users have been experiencing eye strain, headaches, and nausea when using the device. Interestingly, some users claimed the symptoms persisted even after disabling the feature, leading to speculation that the issue may lie with the new display panel itself rather than the feature.

While this latest report does not confirm anything just yet, it does reinforce an earlier report we covered. Previously, ETNews reported that an alleged Samsung executive “wants to increase the number of models featuring the Privacy Display.”

That said, other Android phone makers are also reportedly looking to adopt the technology, particularly Chinese manufacturers. However, they are said to be facing manufacturing challenges and may have to wait until Samsung Display is ready to supply the panels.

As always, it is important to note that this information came from a report. Since there is no way for us to verify the validity of the claim, readers should take it with a grain of salt.

(Source: The Elec, via Android Authority)