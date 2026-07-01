Samsung typically refreshes its smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds every year. However, the same cannot be said for the Galaxy Ring. After making its global debut in 2024 and arriving in Malaysia a year later, the smart ring appeared to be a one-off product—until recently.

In a report by Forbes, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Ring 2 is happening. The publication spoke to Samsung’s Senior Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team, Hon Pak, who revealed that the next-generation of the wearable is currently in development.

Galaxy Ring 2 Reported Features

In the interview, Pak said Samsung aims to improve the Galaxy Ring’s sensor performance and battery life. For context, battery life on the current Galaxy Ring varies by size, with the smallest model rated for up to four days and the largest lasting up to seven days. Improved sensor performance could also translate into more accurate health tracking.

A surprising detail about the wearable is that it might work with iOS devices. Emphasis on “might”, however. When Forbes asked whether the ring will be compatible with devices outside of Samsung’s ecosystem, Pak only said that “I’m smiling but I can’t say anything; I think you’ll be very pleased with some of the releases and the upcoming news.”

While this does not constitute an official announcement, it serves as an indication that Samsung may be exploring broader device compatibility. However, it remains unclear whether this includes support for Apple’s ecosystem.

Release Details

Unfortunately, the report did not mention when the devices will hit store shelves. Other sources say that the device will debut in 2027. We also think there is a possibility that Samsung could adopt a two-year refresh cycle for its smart ring lineup, although this is purely our speculation.

(Source: Forbes)