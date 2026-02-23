We’ve seen reports on Apple adopting its own take on the Privacy Display tech by Samsung, but for its MacBooks. This is also expected to happen by 2029. But it looks like other Android phone makers may be able to implement their own take much sooner. Or maybe this applies more specifically to Chinese phone makers, at least according to a machine-translated post by a leakster.

This comes via Digital Chat Station, who posted the claim on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Per the translation, the leakster claims that “domestic manufacturers are testing a cutting-edge ‘anti-peep screen'”. A flagship device featuring the display is also expected around September of this year. The post goes on to say that it’s a hardware-level native privacy screen, which is pretty much what the Samsung Privacy Display is.

The claim of a September debut lines up with a couple of phone brands, based on last year’s releases anyway. For context, Xiaomi launched the 17 series in its home market, as well as the 15T globally, in late September. In the same vein, OPPO launched the A6 Pro locally at the end of September too. Chances are we may see the successors to these phones sporting their own version of the Privacy Display.

Of course, the leakster didn’t name specific names, so the claim should continue to be taken with a pinch of salt. Also in question is the depth of the implementation, should the claim be accurate. The leakster’s claim includes an image showing a standard implementation of a privacy filter – a darkened screen when viewed at an angle. The Samsung implementation of the Privacy Display, on the other hand, is shown to be capable of blanking out specific parts of the screen based on context.

(Source: Weibo)