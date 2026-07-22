After months of leaks and speculation, Samsung has officially unveiled its latest lineup of foldable smartphones at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. The new series consists of the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip8, which is the focus of this article.

Diving into the specifications, the clamshell foldable features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, it sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 weighs 180g and measures 6.1mm thick when unfolded. According to Samsung, it is the company’s slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z Flip model to date. Additionally, the phone also carries an IP48 dust- and water-resistance rating.

Unlike its Fold8 siblings, which feature a custom Snapdragon chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip8 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2600 processor. Memory and storage options are relatively limited in the Malaysian market, with the Galaxy Z Flip8 only available with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Powering the device is a 4,300mAh battery that supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Galaxy Z Flip8 also supports Wireless PowerShare.

Much like its predecessors, the Galaxy Z Flip8 retains a dual rear-camera setup on the cover display with a flash module beside it. It consists of a 50MP wide camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the interior display comes with a 10MP selfie camera.

On the software front, the foldable runs One UI 9 based on Android 17. Networkd and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, LTE, and 5G.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 is now available for pre-order, although Samsung has yet to announce its retail availability at the time of writing. The base 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at RM5,399, while the 12GB + 512GB model retails for RM6,199. The phone is available in Graphite, Cream, Pink, and Mint, with the latter offered exclusively through Samsung’s online store.